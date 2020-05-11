Wealth manager Citadel warns against panic selling
11 May 2020 - 05:05
Asset manager Citadel says fund investors should avoid panic selling as the effects of the coronavirus continue to batter markets, sparking concerns of a looming global recession.
Andrew Moller, CEO and director at Citadel, said investors should build portfolios for seasonality in the markets, stick to their investment plans and avoid reacting in panic mode.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now