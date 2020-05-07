ISAAH MHLANGA: Some new paths to turn ‘lazy cash’ into productive capital
Investors should search for new opportunities as countries begin to engage in economic activity and markets wake up
07 May 2020 - 16:21
Looking at investments during the Covid-19 pandemic is so difficult that some have opted to park funds in cash.
This may appear to be a good strategy for investors that needed liquidity as economies went into a hard lockdown across the world. However, with some countries starting to open their economies this cash needs to be carefully deployed in higher-return assets, otherwise it may end up as “lazy cash”, especially given the decline in central bank policy rates across the world.
