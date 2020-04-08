Old Mutual gives R4bn in free insurance cover to health workers

Old Mutual is providing R4bn worth of free life cover for healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The cover is not a product nor a policy, and no premiums will be recovered from it, the group said.

Effective from April 1 to December 31, the cover includes a R10,000 sum, which becomes payable in the event of death of qualifying healthcare workers, and is intended to provide relief to families who may have to deal with the tragic loss of a loved one during this period, the group said.

The cover has no exclusions, and will include death related to any cause.

The cover will be available to qualifying categories of members who are registered with the Healthcare Professionals Council of SA (HPCSA) as well as all registered practitioners of the SA Nursing Council (SANC).

“We were compelled to respond to the immediate need by our employees and by our responsibility as the country’s leading insurer,” said interim Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson.

“We’re acutely aware of the critical work being done by all essential services workers across the country as they continue to serve, care and protect our nation during this crisis.”

