Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Property’s resilience to be tested during Covid-19
Seeff Property Group chair Samuel Seeff talks about how the local property sector will survive the pandemic
07 April 2020 - 17:05
Will the tough and tenacious property sector survive the economic fall-out caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and the Covid-19 lockdown in SA? Not to mention the unprecedented economic ramifications?
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Samuel Seeff, chair of the Seeff Property Group.