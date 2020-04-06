Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: How Covid-19 is putting SA’s aviation sector at risk

Airline Association of Southern Africa CEO Chris Zweigenthal talks to Business Day TV about the effects of Covid-19 on the aviation sector

06 April 2020
The aviation industry is one of the biggest employers across different sectors in the travel and hospitality sectors in SA. So it is fair to say that airlines brought to a standstill is not a good thing for economies worldwide.

Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airline Association of Southern Africa, spoke to Business Day TV about the impact of the Covid-19 shutdown on the industry.

