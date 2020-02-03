TymeBank announces landmark partnership with ZCC

Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank has announced an innovative partnership with SA’s largest religious affiliation, the Zionist Christian Church, which will see TymeBank become the financial services partner of choice for the members of the church.

The partnership was announced at an event in Moria, Limpopo, on Sunday. It included TymeBank’s controlling shareholder, ARC Investments, represented by Patrice Motsepe, and TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan, as well as ZCC officials led by Reverend Bishop BE Lekganyane.

“As the majority shareholder in TymeBank, ARC [African Rainbow Capital] is very proud of its partnership with the ZCC to provide a competitive and low-cost banking product to the members of the ZCC. This partnership also makes me personally very proud as the ZCC is a church that I respect and love a lot,” said Motsepe.

The TymeBank bank card will double as a membership card for ZCC members, and the product will be supported using ZCM (Zion City Moria)-branded portable kiosks staffed by the church’s in-house mobile digital services company, Zetnet.

There will be a range of benefits made available to members of the church that join TymeBank, including zero-rated data for SmartApp, internet banking and extra Smart Shopper rewards.

The ZCC has about 12-million members, the majority of whom are based in SA. The famous pilgrimage to Moria every year attracts as many as 4- million members.

