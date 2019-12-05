Challenger banks find their feet
2020 may be a tough year for SA’s established operators as customers flock to new entrants like TymeBank
05 December 2019 - 05:00
It has taken TymeBank less than a year to grow to 1-million customers.
And the rapid take-up of this low-cost challenger is likely to see a profound shake-up among SA’s incumbents, which "are doing everything they can to defend their legacy income streams" — and protect a R37bn fee pool for local banking — says TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.
