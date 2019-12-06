TymeBank says it is adding 100,000 customers a month

TymeBank, the digital bank wholly owned by African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments, is adding 100,000 new customers a month and remains one of the fastest growing banks in the world, ARC said on Friday.

Of the 1-million customers that have opened a bank account, 40% are active, and the average number of transactions per customer was constantly increasing, the group said.

TymeBank is targeting 2-million customers by December 2020, saying on Friday that it had already added more customers than expected.

The most common transaction type has been card swaps indicating that customers want Pick n Pay’s smart shopper rewards.

“Following this, cash deposits at till points in Pick n Pay stores are the most common transaction type. This demonstrates that cash on hand is still prevalent within the bank’s target market segment,” ARC said.

The bank’s customer analytics show that more than half of its customers earn a salary of less than R5,000 a month, and 45% of customers are older than 35 years.

The company is piloting a low-cost bank account for small and medium sized businesses and expects a public rollout in early 2020.

