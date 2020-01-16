Morgan Stanley joins rest of US banking industry with sterling results

New York — Morgan Stanley fixed-income traders completed a clean sweep by Wall Street banks, surpassing analysts’ estimates and joining the rest of the industry in staging a roaring comeback.

Shares surged by the most in more than three years after Morgan Stanley joined rivals in reporting a huge surge in bond-trading revenue and boosted its profit target for the next two years. Fixed-income trading revenue more than doubled, helping lift annual profit to a record high. The firm also beat analysts’ estimates for merger advice and stock and debt underwriting.

The final three months of 2019 offered relief for banks stung by a years-long slump in the fixed-income market. Investors had been expecting a rebound from 2018’s especially terrible fourth quarter, and the big banks delivered. At Morgan Stanley, the figure advanced 126% to $1.27bn. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a 67% rebound.

‘Healthy pipeline’

“Typically in the fourth quarter you see a slowdown after Thanksgiving, and we didn’t see that,” CFO Jonathan Pruzan said in an interview. “We are entering 2020 with a pretty constructive market backdrop and a healthy pipeline.”

The bank said it aims to earn a 13%-15% return on tangible common equity in the next two years, and 15%-17% over the longer term. The firm had an 11.5%-14.5% goal over the past two years.

Shares of the company, which jumped 29% 2019, advanced 6.6% to $56.44 at 9.39am in New York, the biggest intraday gain since November 2016. The surge pushed Morgan Stanley’s market capitalisation to $91.5bn, above Goldman Sachs Group’s $91.1bn.

Morgan Stanley, the world’s biggest stock-trading firm, said revenue from that business was $1.92bn, slightly below analysts’ estimates.

“The equity number of flat year-over-year is a disappointment (this is their core franchise),” said Adam Crisafulli, an analyst at Vital Knowledge Media. “The huge 125% FICC growth will probably receive a lot of scrutiny about how sustainable that run rate is.”