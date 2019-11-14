Citigroup scales down SA equity research unit as weak economy slows trading
Citi joins Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Mazi Macquarie Securities in partial retreat from SA
14 November 2019 - 05:10
Citigroup is scaling back its equity research unit in SA, the latest global stockbroker to downsize its operations in a country where a stagnant economy is crushing trading activity.
In response to questions from Business Day, Citi said that because of "sustained changes in the equities and capital markets globally, such as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) in Europe and client shifts towards greater passive allocation, Citi SA has made some refinements to its research model".
