Companies / Financial Services Brace for a bumpy ride ahead, warns Investec co-CEO Hendrik du Toit expects more volatility in world markets as decade-long bull run comes to an end BL PREMIUM

Investec Asset Management (IAM) chief Hendrik du Toit, who is spearheading the separation of the business from its parent in the first quarter of 2020, says investors who have grown accustomed to bull markets should brace for volatility in the years ahead.

“We are at the later stages of a bull cycle created by lower interest rates, there is a lack of global political leadership, and assets are fully priced. So I think things are going to get a bit more challenging in the years ahead,” said Du Toit at a media briefing on Wednesday.