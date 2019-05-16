Companies / Financial Services

Investec’s UK business boosts profits

16 May 2019 - 09:41 Nick Hedley
Investec joint CEO Fani Titi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec joint CEO Fani Titi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investec says earnings rose 5.8% in the year to end-March, thanks in part to gains made by its UK business.

“The group has delivered a sound operational performance supported by substantial net inflows, good loan book growth in home currency, and a significantly improved performance from the UK specialist banking business,” Investec said.

The specialist banking unit was boosted by loan book growth, though a reduction in impairments was partly offset by a weak performance from the investment portfolio, it said.

Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders grew 5.8% to £519.3m and the company raised its dividend 2.1% to 24.5p a share.

The combined SA businesses reported adjusted operating profit growth of just 1.8% in rand terms, while the combined UK and other businesses contributed a 36.1% increase in adjusted operating profit in pounds.

However, Investec said operating costs grew faster than revenue. “Revenue growth and cost containment remain priorities,” it said.

“The past year has seen a smooth leadership transition combined with a strategic review of the group. We are on track with the proposed demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management, which should enhance the long-term prospects of both businesses,” said Investec, which is led by co-CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit.

Investec Bank, a subsidiary of Investec, said in a separate statement its earnings attributable to shareholders grew 6.2% to R5bn in the year to end-March.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Behind Goldman Sachs’ vote of confidence in SA

Decision to expand operations a sign of firm’s confidence in Ramaphosa’s ability to resuscitate flagging economy
Companies
9 hours ago

Moody's warns of downgrade unless Ramaphosa makes good on reform promises

Moody's analyst says SA's credit rating remains at risk without effective policies to reverse low growth, steadily rising debt and leveraged ...
Economy
14 hours ago

Investec Property Fund finds early success in Europe

Further expansion offshore to diversify against local risks has led to an immediate boost to income growth
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investec Property Fund lifts dividend as European unit shines

Companies / Property

Election results could boost the rand if US-China trade war does not escalate

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.