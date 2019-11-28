INVESTEC SPLIT: Not quite making the A-grade

The bank also made an extraordinary profit last year when it restructured and bought back subordinated debt.

Titi says the new management has decided to stop issuing new shares for the staff share scheme as one step towards preserving value, which should help stem the steady dilution of returns at the EPS level.

Harry Botha, banking analyst at Avior Capital Markets, says the results were slightly better than the pre-close guidance.

But he argues that Investec has flattered its results by excluding some key factors in its "adjusting" process.

"I think the ‘run down’ of the Hong Kong portfolio — which cost £49.5m — reflects very poorly on the management team."

The losses relate to Investec’s exposure to Tianhe Chemicals, in which it was an investor at listing. "In my view, this item should not be removed from operating profit and adjusted EPS," says Botha.

Other factors taken out of "adjusted" operating profit were the £4m spent on failed UK digital sales and service channel Click & Invest. Investec now has to build a more appropriate platform for its often retired and technophobic British clients.

There was also nearly £9m incurred on the cost of listing Investec Asset Management, which will soon trade as Ninety One.

Still, Investec has now largely shaken off the so-called legacy book from the years before the global financial crisis, which was a massive £4.3bn including the Z-grade mortgage business Kensington.

Group FD Nishlan Samujh says this book has been whittled down to an immaterial £125m and the bad debt charge was just 0.28%, from 0.41% previously.

Compared to its UK disaster, Investec Bank’s SA operations look good.

In SA Investec has a critical mass of private clients without the burden of a legacy network, allowing it to operate at a cost-to-income ratio of just 49.5%.

Short says, however, that Investec Bank SA’s ROE of 12.6% remains below that of the big four SA banks, which means "it might merit a valuation of one times book value, which is lower than Absa, the lowest-rated major bank".

But Titi argues that without its poorly performing private equity portfolio — where returns were just 6.5% — the SA bank’s ROE is closer to 14%. And Investec is planning to slash its private investment portfolio from R25bn to R15bn, says Titi.

The most highly rated part of the Investec rump will be the Wealth & Investment unit, a top five wealth and investment manager in the UK and SA.