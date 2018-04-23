Trematon shares jump 6% despite after-tax profit plunging 76%

Trematon Investments, which has recently become strongly focused on property investments, said on Monday revenue increased 93% to R154m in the six months to end-February, but net after-tax profit slumped 76% to R24.8m.

The prior period’s results had been bolstered by the sale of Trematon’s interest in the Mykonos Casino for a profit of R91.8m. Due to this sale, earnings per share decreased to 7.1c in the period to end-February 2018, from the prior 46.4c. Excluding the Mykonos sale, earnings per share would have been 4.3c in the six months to end-February 2017.

On Monday, the company reported a headline loss per share of 0.9c, compared to the prior period’s headline earnings of 1.8c. This was largely related to the take-on and refurbishment of new properties, which were vacant during the period, as well as increased school costs in preparation for the expansion of the company’s current schools.

Trematon’s operations are not limited to a specific commercial area but have become strongly focused on property-related investments in the past few years, especially in the Western Cape.

This includes six school sites, with four operational and two under development.

The company has a target internal rate of return of 20%, with total cash and cash equivalents decreasing to R118m from the prior period’s R203m. The 2018 financial period is expected to be one of consolidation, Trematon’s statement read.

At 11am, Trematon’s share price had gained 6% to R3.18, having also gained 6% so far in 2018.