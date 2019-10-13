Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers still believes in long-term value investing CEO says the company will make further investments in classifieds, food delivery and payment businesses BL PREMIUM

Bob van Dijk, the CEO of Naspers, one of the biggest technology groups in the world, says the company will make further investments in classifieds, food delivery and payment businesses.

With a healthy cash position of $6bn (R89.29bn) on hand, Van Dijk sees growth opportunities in those businesses where take-up by consumers is still low in some countries.