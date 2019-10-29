Companies / Financial Services

Absa sells Edcon store card portfolio to RCS

29 October 2019 - 09:36 karl gernetzky
Absa has sold its Edcon store card debtors’ book to RCS Group, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Personal Finance. 

No amount has been given for the transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval. Absa acquired the debtor’s book for about R10bn in 2012, which at the time had 3.8-million active card accounts, but this number has steadily declined.

RCS has also entered into commercial agreements with Edcon, which owns Edgars, CNA and Jet, for the rights to provide consumer finance products to Edcon customers, inclusive of credit cards, store cards and personal loans.

“The sale is positive for Absa as it will free up capital and management time to focus on executing against the strategy that Absa announced last year,” said CEO of retail and business banking at Absa Arrie Rautenbach in an e-mailed statement.

“In terms of the strategy, our priority is to regain our leadership in core areas,” he said.

At the time of the 2012 transaction, Edcon was SA’s largest credit provider by number of customers, though the group has battled, having said in 2016 that Absa was unable or unwilling to provide additional support to the store-card programme, amid tightening credit regulations.

In March 2019, Edcon reached a recapitalisation deal with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) which resulted in a R2.7bn cash injection. Edcon said at the time its credit sales growth was exceeding cash sales growth, and the number of active accounts was increasing for the first time since 2012.

