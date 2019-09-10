Edcon chief warns SA’s growth rate is not enough to create jobs
CEO Grant Pattison urges the government to create ‘positive investment climate’
10 September 2019 - 05:10
The head of Edcon, the country’s second-largest clothing retailer, says SA’s anaemic economy is simply not growing enough to allow companies to boost earnings and create jobs.
Grant Pattison, the CEO of Edcon, which owns CNA, Jet and Edgars, joined business leaders from across the spectrum in calling on the government to put an end to policy uncertainty and create "a positive investment climate".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.