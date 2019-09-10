Economy Edcon chief warns SA’s growth rate is not enough to create jobs CEO Grant Pattison urges the government to create ‘positive investment climate’ BL PREMIUM

The head of Edcon, the country’s second-largest clothing retailer, says SA’s anaemic economy is simply not growing enough to allow companies to boost earnings and create jobs.

Grant Pattison, the CEO of Edcon, which owns CNA, Jet and Edgars, joined business leaders from across the spectrum in calling on the government to put an end to policy uncertainty and create "a positive investment climate".