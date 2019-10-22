Standard Bank writes down ICBCS stake by R2.4bn as market conditions worsen

Standard Bank, SA’s largest bank by assets, has written down its stake in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China-Standard Bank (ICBCS) joint venture by R2.4bn due to deteriorating market conditions.

Poor client flows were also weighing on ICBCS, a global markets and trading services business, which was hampering its ability to deliver appropriate returns, the group said in quarterly disclosure for the benefit for its associate ICBC.

Standard Bank has a 40% stake in ICBCS, and has impaired its associate investment by 42.5%, to $220m (R3.1bn).

In 2015, ICBC had spent about $690m taking a 60% stake in London-based Standard Bank Plc, which was then renamed ICBC Standard Bank.

The joint venture has operations in London, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, and provides trading services in commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit and equities to clients.

Standard Bank said on Tuesday that without the impairment, group earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders were 2% higher in the nine months to end September from the prior comparative period.

During the period, net interest income grew faster than non-interest revenue, with net interest income supported by higher average loan and deposit balances relative to the prior comparative period.

Income growth remained above operating expense growth, although credit impairment charges increased period-on-period on the back of loan book growth and charges in East Africa and SA, the statement read.

At 2.45pm, Standard Bank’s share price was up 1% to R186.60.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za