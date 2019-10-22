Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank writes down ICBCS stake by R2.4bn as market conditions worsen

22 October 2019 - 16:01 karl gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Standard Bank, SA’s largest bank by assets, has written down its stake in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China-Standard Bank (ICBCS) joint venture by R2.4bn due to deteriorating market conditions.

Poor client flows were also weighing on ICBCS, a global markets and trading services business, which was hampering its ability to deliver appropriate returns, the group said in quarterly disclosure for the benefit for its associate ICBC.

Standard Bank has a 40% stake in ICBCS, and has impaired its associate investment by 42.5%, to $220m (R3.1bn).

In 2015, ICBC had spent about $690m taking a 60% stake in London-based Standard Bank Plc, which was then renamed ICBC Standard Bank.

The joint venture has operations in London, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, and provides trading services in commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit and equities to clients.

Standard Bank said on Tuesday that without the impairment, group earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders were 2% higher in the nine months to end September from the prior comparative period.

During the period, net interest income grew faster than non-interest revenue, with net interest income supported by higher average loan and deposit balances relative to the prior comparative period.

Income growth remained above operating expense growth, although credit impairment charges increased period-on-period on the back of loan book growth and charges in East Africa and SA, the statement read.

At 2.45pm, Standard Bank’s share price was up 1% to R186.60.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Shake-up in SA banking can pay off for customers

A loyalty rewards programme could be beneficial for the banks' customers who received discounts on products and services for their banking behaviour
Business
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Standard Bank

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

China’s big banks helped the economy — at their own expense

Told to advance credit to the private sector, ICBC is now facing pressure on its net interest margin, with two others seeing lending margins decline
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Standard Bank Group to sell Argentinian investment

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank says focus on rest of Africa is paying off

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank: The unwilling pioneer

Money & Investing

Standard Bank reports 8% increase in first-quarter earnings

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.