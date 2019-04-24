Standard Bank reports 8% increase in first-quarter earnings

Standard Bank Group says earnings attributable to shareholders were 8% higher in the three months to end-March compared to a year before thanks in part to “strong growth” in the rest of Africa.

The performance of the SA banking business in the first quarter “continued to be impacted by the difficult domestic operating environment”, the group said.

“In contrast, the Africa regions businesses, outside of SA, recorded strong growth. Net interest income growth was supported by year-on-year loan growth.”

Non-interest revenue growth was aided by an increase in trading revenue, Standard Bank said.

However, operating costs rose because of branch closures, while credit impairment charges were higher.

In March, Standard Bank said it would cut 1,200 jobs and close 91 branches as part of a plan to digitise its retail and business bank.

Standard Bank makes quarterly earnings disclosures for the benefit of its associate, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Standard Bank said in March its headline earnings in the year ended December rose 6% to R27.9bn, thanks to growth in the retail banking unit.

