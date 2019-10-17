Bain partner resigns, cites unanswered questions about Sars
The man hired to help clean up the company’s image has resigned, saying the US firm has not disclosed its full role in bringing Sars to its knees
17 October 2019 - 11:57
The man Bain & Co hired to help clean up its public image in May resigned publicly at the Finance Indaba Africa on Thursday, saying the troubled US management consulting firm has not disclosed its full role in bringing the country’s tax authority to its knees.
Athol Williams, a University of Cape Town lecturer and philosopher, had not officially handed in his resignation to Bain when he made the public announcement in which he added that the firm is not playing open cards on its role in hobbling the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
