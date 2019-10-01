Sygnia CEO donates R216m worth of shares to her spouse

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of financial services group Sygnia, has donated a quarter of her holding to her spouse, Simon Peile.

The couple founded Sygnia in 2006. Sygnia announced on Sens that Wierzycka had donated more than 22-million shares worth about R216m to Peile.

Wierzycka now owns about 71-million shares in the company, or 45.7%.

“Ms Wierzycka and Mr Peile are spouses and the share dealings referred to above represent a restructuring of their personal interests in Sygnia,” the company said.

Sygnia has R228bn in assets under management and administration and more than 900 institutional clients worldwide, as well as more than 14,000 individual clients.

Wierzycka had not been reached for comment at the time of writing.

andersona@businesslive.co.za