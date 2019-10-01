Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia CEO donates R216m worth of shares to her spouse

01 October 2019 - 16:35 Alistair Anderson
UPDATED 01 October 2019 - 18:15
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/HETTY ZANTMAN
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/HETTY ZANTMAN

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of financial services group Sygnia, has donated a quarter of her holding to her spouse, Simon Peile.

The couple founded Sygnia in 2006. Sygnia announced on Sens that Wierzycka had donated more than 22-million shares worth about R216m to Peile. 

Wierzycka now owns about 71-million shares in the company, or 45.7%. 

“Ms Wierzycka and Mr Peile are spouses and the share dealings referred to above represent a restructuring of their personal interests in Sygnia,” the company said.  

Sygnia has R228bn in assets under management and administration and more than 900 institutional clients worldwide, as well as more than 14,000 individual clients.  

Wierzycka had not been reached for comment at the time of writing.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

DA attacks asset managers who support prescribed assets

The ANC supports investigating prescribed assets, but Geordin Hill-Lewis criticised what he said is ‘the sickening sycophancy of some in the asset ...
National
2 weeks ago

Simplifying pension headaches

New rules are meant to help pensioners figure out what to do when they retire. But it’s still no simple process
Money & Investing
2 months ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Dan Matjila uses asset management jargon to confuse at PIC probe

The most egregious fact is that Dan Matjila was allowed to be both the CEO and chief investment officer, an unheard of pairing
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Peril looms for state pension fund

Business

Sygnia parts ways with Deloitte

Companies / Financial Services

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Money is an enabler and little more

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.