Peril looms for state pension fund
25 August 2019 - 05:04
Prescribed assets should be fought tooth and nail, says Adamus Stemmet, spokesperson for the Association of Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions (AmaGP).
Such a policy would threaten the sustainability of the R1.8 trillion Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), he believes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.