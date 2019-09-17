Trevor Manuel apologises for his ‘unguarded observation’
The Old Mutual chair had criticised Judge Brian Mashile for a judgment that reinstated CEO Peter Moyo
17 September 2019 - 17:07
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel has apologised unreservedly for his criticism of a judgment that reinstated Peter Moyo as CEO at the insurance company.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the former finance minister apologised for the comment he made at a media conference past week that the Old Mutual board’s decision to fire Moyo could be “overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe”.
