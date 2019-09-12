Old Mutual fiasco: no-one wins as Moyo-yo bounces back
Peter Moyo has outmanoeuvred the insurance giant yet again – and shown up its careless arrogance
12 September 2019 - 05:00
Presumably by now the board of Old Mutual has revised its critical — in these circumstances — delegation of authority (DoA) document to ensure that its determined CEO Peter Moyo isn’t able to do much.
Revising the DoA would take Old Mutual further into uncharted territory, but it would ensure Moyo couldn’t, for instance, order a fleet of jets or initiate a UK-targeted growth strategy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.