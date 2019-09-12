News & Fox Old Mutual fiasco: no-one wins as Moyo-yo bounces back Peter Moyo has outmanoeuvred the insurance giant yet again – and shown up its careless arrogance BL PREMIUM

Presumably by now the board of Old Mutual has revised its critical — in these circumstances — delegation of authority (DoA) document to ensure that its determined CEO Peter Moyo isn’t able to do much.

Revising the DoA would take Old Mutual further into uncharted territory, but it would ensure Moyo couldn’t, for instance, order a fleet of jets or initiate a UK-targeted growth strategy.