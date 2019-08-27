Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo wants Old Mutual declared in breach of constitution

Old Mutual served him with a second notice to terminate his employment last Wednesday

27 August 2019 - 13:22 Londiwe Buthelezi
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has filed yet another urgent application in the Johannesburg high court asking it to declare the insurer in breach of the constitution because it fired him again while it was still waiting for a judge to decide on the legality of his first dismissal.

The latest salvo by Moyo, who was first dismissed  by the country’s second-largest insurer in June, comes after Old Mutual served him with a second notice to terminate his employment last Wednesday. The company issued an open letter to shareholders on Thursday announcing the second axing saying it wanted to make it clear that regardless of any court ruling, Moyo would not be welcomed back as CEO.

In July, Johannesburg high court Judge Brian Mashile ordered Old Mutual to temporarily reinstate Moyo because it had fired him without a disciplinary hearing in June for an alleged conflict of interest involving NMT, a private equity firm that Moyo co-founded. Old Mutual Life is a shareholder in NMT. The insurer which is appealing against that ruling was still waiting to hear if it will be successful when it fired Moyo again on the basis of legal advice and "careful reflection by directors".

Moyo argued in his affidavit filed late on Monday that the court should declare that Old Mutual was in breach of section 165(3) of the constitution because the latest axing put the insurer in contempt of court, and was a deliberate attempt to interfere with the legal processes. Section 165(3) of the constitution states that: “no person or organ of state may interfere with the functioning of the courts”.

“Old mutual’s conduct, which is deliberately calculated to undermine the efficacy of the judgement of this court constitutes an act of interference with the functioning of this court,” said Moyo in the latest affidavit.

Moyo’s legal team has accused Old Mutual and its board of being in contempt of Court before when it prevented Moyo from returning to work after the July ruling that he should be immediately reinstated. He said the latest move to fire him in anticipation of a judgement that the court is yet to announce constituted a “grave act of interference” with the court processes.

