Stanlib joins calls for Old Mutual to end public battle against Peter Moyo
21 August 2019 - 05:10
Stanlib, one of SA’s largest asset managers, has joined other investors in calling for an end to the public battle between Old Mutual and its axed CEO Peter Moyo.
Old Mutual’s image has taken a hit as a result of the dispute, causing its share price to slump 17% in the three months since the insurer first announced the suspension of Moyo.
