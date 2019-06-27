Discovery Bank aims for 1,000 new clients a day by end-August

Discovery Bank, which JSE-listed financial services group Discovery launched in March, sees itself adding 1,000 clients a day by the end of August 2019, the group said on Thursday.

Discovery said its “behavioural” banking arm — a world-first model that is mobile-oriented — had “successfully completed its early onboarding period and is now ready to scale up in a phased way.”

“The bank’s business plan is largely intact,” Discovery said, adding that for the bank to break even, about 500,000 to 600,000 clients are needed.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said the initial client acquisition phase, which was limited to 1,000 clients, took longer than planned, “however, was vital”.

The initial test phase showed that clients are typically in the mass-affluent segment and are “characterised by high savings and borrowings and high levels of engagement and integration”, Discovery said.

Discovery Bank CEO Barry Hore said Discovery Card holders also had “half the bad-debt risk relative to industry ... The early onboarding phase confirmed what we knew at the start of the project: that Discovery could build a broad-based and feature-rich bank for these clients — and hence, in time, all South Africans — on day one of transacting.”

Discovery Bank uses a rewards mechanism, Vitality Money, whereby interest rates on savings and borrowings are linked to clients’ financial behaviour.

Gore said Discovery Bank “has a carefully planned rollout, which will place it in a favourable growth position relative to other banks in the environment”.

Meanwhile, African Rainbow Capital-owned TymeBank says it has acquired more than 400,000 customers and said recently it was on track to have 500,000 by July.

