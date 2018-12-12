Companies / Financial Services

PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY

New banks ‘may raise risk, reduce profitability’

12 December 2018 - 05:48 Warren Thompson
Kuben Naidoo. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Kuben Naidoo. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The impending entry of new banks including Discovery’s and Tyme’s will reduce profitability and may increase risk in the sector, says Kuben Naidoo, head of the Prudential Authority.

Naidoo, who is also deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, said the regulator, which oversees the stability of all of the country’s financial institutions, was trying to introduce more competition and lower barriers to entry. At the same time, the authority wanted to maintain stability and ensure a sound financial system.

"All of this may lead to lower profitability, and that could mean more risk and more instability. That means we need to be on top of our game," he said in
an interview with Business Day on Tuesday.

The country has not suffered a banking crisis since the early part of the past decade when a run on small banks culminated in the failure of Saambou in 2002. SA’s five largest retail banks — FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and Capitec — account for 85% of the country’s more than R5-trillion banking sector. Their return on equity has remained broadly stable between 13.3% and 25% over the past five years, according to Bloomberg data.

Naidoo said he would like to see heightened competition lead to "a better service to customers at a lower price".

This included innovation that could make inroads into the 23% or so of the population that remained unbanked.

Three new banks are in various stages of launching. Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank is in the process of ramping up its presence at partner Pick n Pay stores. Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero, along with Discovery Bank, are both expected to launch in the new year.

In addition, a revitalised African Bank under CEO
Basani Maluleke is poised to compete aggressively for market share with a refreshed product offering.

The Prudential Authority has added a number of tools to enhance supervision and encourage competition, starting with the imminent enactment of deposit insurance, which will guarantee retail deposits up to R100,000 per client per bank.

It expects this to give depositors peace of mind in placing money with some of the newer banks. In addition, powers granted under the new Financial Sector Regulation Act to the authority allow it to supervise all financial institutions, not just banks, which means it now has a full view of financial institutions’ balance sheets.

Recent agreements signed with the Financial Intelligence Centre, National Credit Regulator and Financial Sector Conduct Authority have also improved information flowing to the Prudential Authority.

"I think we are prepared and ready," Naidoo said.

The Reserve Bank may in time also consider introducing account "portability", which would allow customers to move their numbers across banks in the same way as done with cellphone numbers.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Mainstream bank systems need to wake up and draw on the power of tech

The existing payments system is beset with inefficiencies due to old infrastructure
Business
3 days ago

African Bank to take on Capitec

CEO Basani Maluleke says the bank is relying on the low-cost, digital product to stop the loss of customers since its 2014 relaunch
Companies
14 days ago

Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero prepares to shake up the banking system

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan says Bank Zero will be attacking high business bank fees
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Failed IT upgrade drags Alexander Forbes into a ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Another Grand Parade CEO quits
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Authorities dragging their feet on Resilient, ...
Companies / Property
4.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
The exit interview: Investec’s Stephen Koseff
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.