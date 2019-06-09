Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank eyes the half-a-million customer milestone by month-end

Brent crude jumps amid signs that Opec and other producers may extend their output reduction deal
SA is one of 10 countries in Africa that is food secured, and one of the few countries that is a net exporter of food
There are fears that as new lenders such as China become more active in lending, there will be a recurrence of the 1980s debt crisis
State capture commission continues to hear the testimony of the Reserve Bank's head of financial surveillance department, writes Luyolo Mkentane
Retailer says it may have to access products from different sources
First-quarter growth shock has driven home just how slow activity has become
Standard Bank is being asked to disclose no more information than it has already committed to by adopting the Equator Principles and its reporting to the Carbon Disclosure Project
Man convicted of spying for the US not on list of those expected to be released
Hurricanes outsmart the home side, who lose influential Kwagga Smith to injury
A literary triptych offers a brush with the 20th century’s art scene — and the man at its centre
