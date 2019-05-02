Capitec co-founder and chair Riaan Stassen to retire

Capitec Bank co-founder and chair Riaan Stassen will retire from the financial services group at the end of May.

“Riaan played an integral role in the establishment and success of the bank from 2001 to 2013, when he retired as CEO of Capitec and Capitec Bank,” the group said on Thursday.

Stassen has served as non-executive chair of the boards since 2016.

Capitec said Santie Botha, chair of Curro Holdings and Famous Brands and a non-executive director at Telkom, would take over as chair of the boards from June 1.

“Santie’s appointment will strengthen the independent element of the boards and support the continuous drive to augment board acumen,” Capitec said.

Botha, a former chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, has served on the boards of Liberty Holdings, Imperial Holdings, Tiger Brands, MTN Group, Absa and Unilever.

At last count, Capitec had 11.4-million clients — more than Nedbank. The lender is catching up with Absa, Standard Bank and FNB.

In late March, Capitec said its headline earnings in the year ended February 2019 rose 19% to R5.3bn, a better growth rate than any of its main rivals.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za