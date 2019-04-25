Companies / Financial Services

First-quarter profits plunge at Barclays

25 April 2019 - 14:25 Lawrence White
Barclays CEO Jes Staley. Picture: BLOOMBERG
London — Profit at Barclays fell 10% in the first quarter as its under-pressure investment bank struggled with tough markets, prompting it to signal further cost cuts if these conditions persist.

The poor investment banking performance comes at an awkward time for CEO Jes Staley, who is locked in a public battle with activist investor Edward Bramson who wants to see the unit pared back to boost overall returns at Barclays.

Barclays said on Thursday that returns in the investment banking business fell to 9.5% from 13.2% a year ago, while its overall profit was £1.54bn.

Although this was in line with the £1.57bn forecast compiled from the average estimates of 13 analysts polled by the bank, shares in Barclays were down 1.43% at 7.30am GMT.

“Despite a better-than-expected result in fixed-income trading, today’s numbers will do little to take the pressure from activist Edward Bramson off the board,” said Nicholas Hyett, analyst at one of Britain’s biggest online investment platforms, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Barclays said that if the tough market conditions persist, it may have to cut annual costs in 2019 below the £13.6bn to £13.9bn range it earlier said it expected.

The bank said measures it took three years ago to ensure bonus pools in a given year are better aligned with that year’s performance, mean it has more discretion to cut bonuses when performance dips. “What you see in the first quarter is Barclays using this discretion around variable compensation to manage our costs and deliver expected profitability,” Staley said.

Last month, Staley ousted his lieutenant Tim Throsby, a fellow former JPMorgan banker who he recruited in September 2016 to run the investment bank and who then embarked on a hiring spree in a bid to restore morale and performance.

Barclays said income from its equities business fell 21% and banking advisory fees were down 17%, although earnings from fixed income, currencies and commodity trading rose 4%.

The drop in equities income follows similar announcements from US rivals such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which saw first-quarter declines in trading revenues as client activity slumped.

Barclays’ core capital ratio fell to 13% from 13.2% at the end of the previous quarter, and its total income of £5.25bn fell short of analysts’ expectations. 

Reuters

Barclays said to be planning to cut investment bankers’ bonuses

Activist investor Edward Bramson says Barclays could be forced to raise capital, sell lucrative units or cut dividends if it carries on prioritising ...
Companies
2 days ago

Another former banker at Barclays convicted in Euribor retrial

Colin Bermingham was found guilty after a two-month retrial brought by the UK Serious Fraud Office, while co-defendant Carlo Palombo was convicted on ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Barclays investment bank head leaves as CEO Jes Staley takes control

Tim Throsby moves out as Staley moves in — but the bank denies an activist investor played any part in the move 
Companies
4 weeks ago

