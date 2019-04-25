Nedbank slashes fees in price war

It’s game on. Nedbank donned gloves in the banking price war with the announcement that it is dropping the monthly account fee on its pay-as-you-use (PAYU) account.

The bank, according to statistics from Genesis Financial News & Data, holds the lowest market share among the big four in terms of deposits, loans and advances. Earlier this month it launched another zero-fee digital product aimed at customers younger than 25, called Unlocked.Me.

The latest development takes zero-monthly fee transactional products offered by the bank to three. In November last year it launched a no-fee mobile wallet account, MobiMoney.

However, scrapping fees on an existing product is arguably the most aggressive move by the green bank so far.

Nedbank’s head of card, payments and transactional products, Vanesha Palani, says the bank is simply responding to tough times facing consumers and thought it would lighten their load by bringing "accessible, affordable banking solutions".

"We are hoping to make things easier for our clients," she says. "Our commitment to financial inclusion remains absolute."

Nedbank is the second of the established banks to cut fees on existing transactional products in the face of rising competition by new players such as TymeBank, whose biggest selling point is zero fees. In March Capitec decreased the monthly admin fee on its Global One account from R5.75 to R5. It reduced a host of other fees, but increased a few others, including in-branch transfers.

Palani says that while a large percentage of Nedbank’s customer base has bundled banking products, more people are taking up the PAYU offering as well.

She says the account has recorded strong growth year on year. It is popular, she says, with people who use the account mainly for purchases, as it offers free card swipes. The PAYU accounts are not confined to entry-level customers — customers across all segments are taking up this product.