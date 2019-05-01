Coronation share price slumps on disappointing profit

U.S. crude stocks rose by 6.8 million barrels to 466.4 million barrels
Poor planning, poor design, contractor claims — a single tender for an engineering, procurement and construction contract could have avoided all these, writes Makgopa Tshehla
Morwe will be replaced by acting CFO Mohammed Mahomedy
The EFF's firebrand leader warns of Alexandra revolt
Earnings drop is significantly worse than the market expected and highlights how sensitive earnings are to any reduction in assets under management, analyst says
Business says labour's inability to compromise on salaries at Eskom and unbundling has weighed on the economy
Public transport system can be fundamentally changed if we take the opportunity that is staring us in the face
Ruling coalition partners at odds over use of term for immigration
Stellenbosch one win from winning promotion to the Premier Soccer League
Cinema operators add more screens to accommodate demand
