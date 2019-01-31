Blackstone earnings sink 42% on lower fees

New York — Blackstone Group, the world’s largest manager of alternative assets, said on Thursday fourth-quarter earnings slumped 42% from a year earlier to $722m, hurt by lower performance fees.

Distributable earnings — the cash available for paying dividends — were 57c per unit in the fourth quarter, compared with $1 per unit a year earlier, when earnings were boosted by a windfall from the sale of European warehouse firm Logicor.

Fee-related earnings, the amount Blackstone earns from management fees and a component of distributable earnings, were up 23% year on year at $433m. Assets managed by Blackstone hit a record $472bn at the end of 2018.

Despite the earnings drop, the results were described as “modestly positive” by Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler, who rates the stock “outperform”. At midday, Blackstone shares were up 1.7% at $33.70 in New York.

Blackstone, which manages assets such as private equity and real estate, also said it would pay a quarterly distribution of 58c per common unit, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates for 57c, according to Refinitiv data.