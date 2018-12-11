The exit interview: Investec’s Stephen Koseff

After 40 years at the helm of Investec, in which he took the obscure finance leasing company started by Ian Kantor in 1974, to a financial institution straddling SA and the UK that oversees assets equivalent to R4-trillion, Stephen Koseff stepped aside as CEO at the end of September 2018.

In part one of this extended interview, Koseff is a touch ambivalent about whether he really wanted to go, but makes it clear he is not retired yet: “I am still here in a suit and tie.”

He explains what is keeping him busy including his various board roles at Investec, Bidcorp and the Youth Employment Service.