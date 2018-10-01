Companies / Financial Services

Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit get down to work as new joint Investec CEOs

Stephen Koseff, Bernard Kantor and Glynn Burger become executive directors until March 2019, when they will assume nonexecutive director roles

01 October 2018 - 12:44 Andries Mahlangu
Fani Titi, joint CEO of Investec. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fani Titi, joint CEO of Investec. Picture: SUPPLIED

On Monday, Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit formally stepped into the hot seat as joint CEOs of Investec, replacing long-serving boss and industry veteran Stephen Koseff.

Koseff, now former MD Bernard Kantor and former finance director Glynn Burger are considered founding members of the specialist financial services group and asset manager, entrusted with more than R150bn of client funds.

The trio will become executive directors until March 2019, when they will assume nonexecutive director roles.  They have been with the group for nearly four decades.

Titi and Du Toit, meanwhile, are preparing a new ground for Investec, which is looking to spin off and separately list its asset-management business.

Du Toit will lead the new asset-management entity while Titi will lead the specialist bank and wealth-management business once the deal to de-merge gets approval, which will be in about 12 months' time.

Investec plc shares were flat at R99.10 on the JSE at lunchtime on Monday.

Investec shares leap on news asset management unit will go its own way

Investec Asset Management will list on the London Stock Exchange with an inward listing on the JSE once all relevant permissions have been obtained
Companies
17 days ago

Investec banks on healthy offspring

The plan is to list the asset-management business in London with a secondary listing on the JSE, while Investec's listings would remain the same
Business
15 days ago

Plan to hive off funds unit boosts Investec

A separate listing could propel the firm into the ‘super league’ and help unlock ‘trapped value’
Companies
14 days ago

