Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit get down to work as new joint Investec CEOs

On Monday, Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit formally stepped into the hot seat as joint CEOs of Investec, replacing long-serving boss and industry veteran Stephen Koseff.

Koseff, now former MD Bernard Kantor and former finance director Glynn Burger are considered founding members of the specialist financial services group and asset manager, entrusted with more than R150bn of client funds.

The trio will become executive directors until March 2019, when they will assume nonexecutive director roles. They have been with the group for nearly four decades.

Titi and Du Toit, meanwhile, are preparing a new ground for Investec, which is looking to spin off and separately list its asset-management business.

Du Toit will lead the new asset-management entity while Titi will lead the specialist bank and wealth-management business once the deal to de-merge gets approval, which will be in about 12 months' time.

Investec plc shares were flat at R99.10 on the JSE at lunchtime on Monday.