Companies / Financial Services

Discovery moves to contain spread of clients’ personal information

The company moves swiftly to seal court documents to prevent possible further leaking of client details

15 October 2018 - 19:39 Londiwe Buthelezi
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI

Hundreds of Discovery’s clients had their personal information such as names, ID numbers and contact details disclosed in court papers that have been accessed by third parties. However, the insurer has moved swiftly to seal the document to contain possible fallout.

Discovery said on Monday that the data was never publicly disclosed and it had taken steps to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

“The court files themselves have been sealed …. We also requested the record log of who has accessed the court file to date. The file has never been in general filing …. Since the beginning of the matter only two people other than the clerks of court and the parties involved have known the location of the file and we have a record of who they are,” the company said.

The information was furnished as a supporting document to a court challenge that Discovery Life initiated against one of its former financial advisers who has left to join an independent brokerage. While insurers sometimes allow advisers to move their client books with them, Discovery said its clients’ information had been taken without its permission and therefore it had to provide the data in question to the court to prove that theft of client information had taken place.

However, while the sealing of the court document will ensure that no one will  access the files from the court in future, it does not rule out the possibility that the information could be spread wider by those who already have the court documents.

Trishana Ramluckan, an academic from the University of KwaZulu-Natal who is an expert in Protection of Personal Information Act, said that even though the act had not yet been fully implemented, Discovery could be in trouble if the court challenge dragged on beyond the timeline companies have to comply with act.  

“It is a contentious issue. Discovery would be in a lot of trouble if the Protection of Personal Information Act was implemented, but it isn’t fully implemented yet. Clients could be unhappy about this.  However,  the act is not fully implemented, and companies have a 12-month period to comply after it has commenced, which should be soon,” she said.

Discovery said that it notified the affected clients when it filed the court papers that they had been named in its supporting documents but would not elaborate if clients knew the extent of the personal information divulged. 

The Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) general code of conduct prescribes that tied advisers can  take their client base with them only if they have the consent of every client. Clients can move with their adviser if they wish to.

However, Discovery employment contracts strictly prohibit advisers from accessing their clients’ databases unless an agreement had been reached between the two parties.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Liberty insists its organisational redesign is not about job cuts

SA’s third-largest life insurer says it’s too early to determine the effect on jobs
Companies
11 days ago

US insurer John Hancock to sell only Vitality-linked cover

The move to completely discontinue underwriting traditional life insurance is a bold one
Companies
25 days ago

Wide range of views on Discovery share price

The market is clearly expecting great things from Discovery’s emerging operations
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Harmony’s 11-year investigation not a good sign ...
Companies
5.
Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Security is vital as not every cloud has a silver lining
Opinion

Staff need training to guard against cyber threats, warn experts
Business

Popia: source your data responsibly
News & Insights

SA’s new POPI Act could kill more than just spam
News & Insights

Data at the core of 2018 digital trends
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.