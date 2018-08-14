Companies / Financial Services

BREXIT IMPACT

Barclays puts Brexit plans into action with move of EU assets to Ireland

14 August 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Barclays has begun shifting direct ownership of its French, German and Spanish branches from a British-based entity to its Irish bank, ahead of Britain’s exit from the EU, according to sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The move shows Barclays putting its Brexit contingency plans into action, in common with other banks which are not waiting for the outcome of negotiations over how financial services will operate after Britain leaves the EU in March.

The British bank outlined plans to expand its EU-based Irish entity in a slide presentation to investors earlier this month, saying the unit would primarily consist of Barclays corporate, investment and private banking activities and its Barclaycard credit card business in Germany.

In addition to the French, German, and Spanish branches, Barclays will ultimately move all of its European branches under control of Barclays Bank Ireland, one of the sources said.

The bank’s other main corporate and investment banking businesses in Europe include Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy and the Netherlands, according to a Reuters review of company filings.

Barclays Bank Ireland will have total assets of around £224bn after absorbing all the European business, out of £1.1 trillion for the entire bank as of the end of 2017.

Reuters

FT: Berlin is leaving the past behind — but is it losing its edge?

It was inevitable that Berlin would, eventually, ‘normalise’ after its torrid past, and it now ranks high on lists of most-liveable ...
Opinion
2 days ago

No-deal Brexit puts UK at risk of running out of food, says farmers’ group

Britain will run out of food a year from now if Brexit happens without a ‘free and frictionless free trade deal with the EU’, says the National ...
World
6 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Seven really stupid arguments against a second Brexit referendum

Many of the arguments against a rerun are as nonsensical as David Cameron’s arguments for holding the first one, writes Henry Mance
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Esor’s share price plunges 63% as it files for ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Bold steps put Implats on new trajectory
Companies / Mining
3.
Sassa looks at mobile money option
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec prepares for audit shift
Companies / Financial Services
5.
No rescue plan for VBS Mutual Bank, says ANC
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: How the divorce from Barclays weighed on Absa’s earnings
Companies / Financial Services

‘Barclays running free’: investment bank profit bolsters Jes Staley in fight ...
Companies / Financial Services

Barclays not off the hook for fraud charges over Qatar loan
Companies

Barclays’ investment bank eyes return to SA and South Korea
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.