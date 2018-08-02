‘Barclays running free’: investment bank profit bolsters Jes Staley in fight with activist investor
London — Barclays CEO Jes Staley’s efforts to fend off an activist investor and pursue his own strategy were bolstered by stronger than expected earnings at its investment bank, the centrepiece of his strategy.
Second-quarter trading revenue at the London-based bank grew 11%, the bank said on Thursday, more than the average 9.5% pace achieved by US banks in the quarter.
"That would be one of the best performances of an investment bank, whether it be Europe or the US," Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "This is Barclays running free."
Staley increased spending and risk-taking in a bid to turn around the struggling investment bank. Yet revenue at the lender had sputtered since he took the helm in 2015, adding to pressure from regulatory probes and activist investor Edward Bramson, who reportedly wants to alter the bank’s plans.
The CEO said in the interview that he had met with Bramson once, and other executives had had "a number of conversations" with the investor. "We still haven’t got which strategy he may be suggesting."
The bank’s shareholders were "quite supportive" of Staley’s own plan for Barclays, he said.
The shares were off 0.5% at 8.18am in London, erasing an earlier gain of as much as 3%.
Trading gains
Barclays said it remained on track to get its return on equity above 10% in 2020, and repeated its intention to pay a 6.5p dividend for 2018.
"I don’t know about running free but the results were quite solid compared with expectations," said Joseph Dickerson, an analyst in London with Jefferies Group who has a buy rating on Barclays shares. "The company is executing. However, there is still some way to go to get full-year returns on tangible equity up to over 10%."
Trading also beat the 3% estimate by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Second-quarter net operating income was £5.29bn, above the £4.77bn average estimate from analysts provided by the company.
Revenue from trading equities surged 32% to £601m, the highest since Staley became CEO and more than double both the average gain reported by five US banks and what analysts had predicted.
The result was driven by derivatives, complex products that derive their value from underlying shares, and equity financing, Barclays said.
Sherborne stake
The UK bank has hired a string of former Credit Suisse executives since last year — including global head Stephen Dainton — to boost performance at the equities business.
Revenue from fixed-income trading, one of Barclays’s most important businesses, slid 2% to £736m, near analysts’ estimates, compared with the 6.7% gain reported by the five US banks.
Barclays’s revenue from advising on mergers and acquisitions and arranging stock and bond sales gained 4% to £704m, less than the US average.
The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a ratio of financial strength, was 13%, down from 13.3% at the end of 2017, due to conduct and litigation charges in the first quarter and higher risk-weighted assets.
It was an eventful quarter for Staley. In May, UK regulators fined him more than £600,000 and reprimanded him for his attempts to unmask a whistle-blower. Yet they stopped short of the more serious charge that he acted with a lack of integrity, which would probably have cost him his job.
The bank began the process of seeking a replacement for chairman John McFarlane, who hired the CEO and backed him throughout the debacle.
Sherborne, the firm controlled by Bramson, holds about a 5% stake in the bank. The activist reportedly wants cuts at the investment bank, in contrast to the strategy outlined by Staley and his deputies.
