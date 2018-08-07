Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How the divorce from Barclays weighed on Absa’s earnings

07 August 2018 - 08:28 Business Day TV
Absa CEO Maria Ramos and financial director Jason Quinn. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Absa CEO Maria Ramos and financial director Jason Quinn. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Absa released its first set of interim results since its split from Barclays Plc, and the separation fee has weighed on its overall earnings.

Revenue grew 3%, but operating expenses climbed 8% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 4%.

But the bank has declared an interim dividend of R8.78, an increase of 4%.

Absa financial director Jason Quinn spoke to Business Day TV about the half-year results and provided some added details to the numbers.

Absa financial director Jason Quinn spoke to Business Day TV about the half-year results and provided some added details to the numbers

Barclays divorce helps Absa win back lost market share

Absa CEO Maria Ramos points to market-beating growth in new home loans and vehicle and asset finance
Companies
7 hours ago

Separation fee in Barclays divorce drags down Absa’s interim earnings

CEO Maria Ramos expects the bank’s loan and deposit growth to improve in 2018, with stronger growth in rest of Africa, corporate and investment ...
Companies
1 day ago

Busy day for JSE watchers, while Asian markets offer mixed signals

Absa kicks off the banking interim results season, and RBPlat, Merafe and Interwaste also release their first half results on Monday
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower as risk-off sentiment pervades

Banks and financials retreat on subdued Absa results as rand remains on the back foot from rampant dollar
Markets
18 hours ago

JSE slips on weaker rand and trade fears

Disappointing results from Absa weighed on the banks index, while major global bourses were generally lower due to continued uncertainty over global ...
Markets
18 hours ago

