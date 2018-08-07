WATCH: How the divorce from Barclays weighed on Absa’s earnings

Absa released its first set of interim results since its split from Barclays Plc, and the separation fee has weighed on its overall earnings.

Revenue grew 3%, but operating expenses climbed 8% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down 4%.

But the bank has declared an interim dividend of R8.78, an increase of 4%.

Absa financial director Jason Quinn spoke to Business Day TV about the half-year results and provided some added details to the numbers.