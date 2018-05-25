Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia wants to launch a cryptocurrency exchange

25 May 2018 - 12:04 Robert Laing
Magda Wierzycka. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Magda Wierzycka. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Sygnia plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, the fund manager said in its interim results released on Friday.

This follows an effort by Sygnia to list a cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the JSE, which the local bourse reportedly rejected — although Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has disputed that was the reason the ETF did not proceed.

Why the JSE is hesitant about Sygnia’s crypto fund

JSE turns down Sygnia’s attempt to list a cryptocurrency fund as it grapples with the future of digital currencies
News & Fox
14 days ago

The asset manager has launched the "Sygnia Cryptocurrency Fund that invests in a range of cryptocurrencies on behalf of investors" but does not trade on the JSE as an ETF.

Sygnia has also launched a range of Sharia investment funds, and the fund manager formerly associated with passive index tracking has also launched a "Sygnia Activist Fund that will capitalise on Sygnia’s activist stance".

Assets under management grew 14% to R180.6bn at the end of March, and Sygnia’s interim revenue grew 41% to R207m.

"The growth in revenue was primarily a result of a growth in existing assets under management through organic client growth and new client flow, a strong performance from Sygnia Securities in generating execution income, and the enhanced revenue stream from Sygnia Itrix," Wierzycka said in the results statement.

Sygnia Itrix houses the five foreign blue-chip tracking ETFs that Sygnia bought from Deutsche Bank in March 2017 for R325m.

The company took a R320m loan to finance the acquisition of Deutsche Bank’s JSE-listed dbx-trackers, and Friday’s results statement showed R8m finance costs muted its net profit growth to 8%, taking the bottom line to R37m.

Sygnia maintained its interim dividend at 25c.

Regarding the proposed cryptocurrency exchange that Sygnia hopes to launch in the third quarter of 2018, Wierzycka said: "To ensure the highest levels of integrity and security for clients, we are basing our policies, protocols and processes on existing regulatory framework applicable to cryptocurrency exchanges registered in New York State, US."

ROB ROSE: Time for JSE to take stock

The clash at the bourse’s AGM flagged the fact that while the exchange can’t reject listings for subjective reasons, its rules may need an overhaul
Opinion
1 day ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: The JSE risks its reputation if it does not smarten up

JSE’s lack of discretion in applying its ‘rigid’ rules leaves investors vulnerable — the Resilient fiasco proves amendments are needed
Opinion
2 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Self-regulation a mistake if auditors lack moral compass

There are too many skeletons in their cupboards and too much financial liability on the table for anyone to willingly put up their hand to say ...
Opinion
16 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: No wizards guide investors on JSE’s yellow-brick road

Even more criticism arose after the aborted Sagarmatha Technology listing
Opinion
1 month ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Build investment framework and the funds will come

The issue is the government setting up structures, probably in conjunction with the private sector, that would provide investors with the security of ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA Express grounded for breaking rules on safety
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Downfall of SA Express a direct result of state ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Massmart braces for grim interim earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Aton raises bid for Murray & Roberts after ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Cell C gets funding from ZTE and Huawei
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Time for JSE to take stock
Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: Policing who lists on the JSE
Opinion / Editorials

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: No wizards guide investors on JSE’s yellow-brick road
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.