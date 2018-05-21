EDITORIAL: Policing who lists on the JSE

Should the JSE play more of a role in deciding what companies should be listed on the exchange? And if so, how? The issue is topical following a debate at the stock exchange’s annual general meeting in Sandton on Thursday, in which Magda Wierzycka, CEO of investment company Sygnia, accused the JSE of ignoring its duties to investors by giving the green light to some questionable listings. The debate takes place in the context of a string of instances of corporate malfeasance that have shaken investor confidence in SA’s business administration.

The JSE’s counter-argument has strong merits. The exchange argues that in terms of legislation its function is not to veto or approve listings that meet its broad requirements, and indeed it would be wrong for the exchange to take any position on the merits of investing in any financial instrument. Once a company meets the broad requirements, the JSE is required to list, and it’s up to investors to determine the price. It can and does require full disclosure, but because the JSE is the platform not a participant it’s not for the exchange to make qualitative decisions about any financial instrument.

For Wierzycka, this is feeble. She points to some truly grotesque examples, including the listing of Oakbay Resources in November 2014. At listing, the company was valued at R263m, even though it was running at operating losses of R128m a year. It was later bid up until the value was technically R8bn, at which point the Industrial Development Corporation exchanged R257m in debt for equity, receiving only a 3.57% stake.

A more recent example is the listing of Ayo Technology, which had after-tax profit in 2017 of R29.6m and listed at an implicit value of R14.7bn following the investment by the Public Investment Corporation of R4.2bn for a 30% stake.

The share listed at R43 but the current share price is R29.50 after being traded down in extremely thin — and suspicious, according to Wierzycka — trade. As it stands, SA’s government employees have lost R1.3bn in four months.

For Wierzycka, the issue is not about applying the listing rules as much as it is about applying common sense. If the JSE’s stance is that it has no responsibility towards retail investors beyond ensuring the prelisting statement carries adequate risk disclosure, the less sophisticated investors are in danger of being ripped off, and there is a reputational risk for the JSE and the country. The JSE’s response is to point out that responsibility for highlighting the dangers of suspect investments falls to commentators, the press, analysts and professional analysts — like Wierzycka.

There are merits in both arguments. The fact is that the JSE does have a strong incentive to list companies that will be actively traded since it earns its income mostly from trading activity. The implication that the JSE is somehow closing its eyes to dodgy listings is, in fact, false. Furthermore, it would be self-defeating for it to do so. It is also a fact that South African investors have a low-risk appetite. Exchanges around the world do list companies that are under bankruptcy threat, for example, and don’t delist companies simply because their share prices have collapsed. A good recent example is Steinhoff, which is still listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, despite its dire problems.

Is there a possible way out? There are several, but it’s worth noting that some would be unique to SA. One is to take a more rigorous approach to tradeability, even prior to listing. It’s possible to do this in many ways. For example, it might be necessary to add to the listing rules the requirement that a listing must be backed by more than one investment house. If the book-build fails to attract investors outside of related parties including the sponsor, the JSE might have not only an objective measure to refuse the listing but, in fact, an incentive to do so because the risk of the share not trading would be high.

In short, the rules need a revamp, and investment houses need to step up to the plate more actively.