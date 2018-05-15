Ruling worth nearly R200m went against life insurers

"We managed to close 3,371 full cases of the 4,336 we considered during the year, despite the challenges with adjudicative staff numbers due to illness and death. It required a concerted effort on our part to maintain our performance standards," McLaren said.

The slightly higher number of written requests for assistance received — 10,786 compared with 9,871 in 2016 — and the financial management in the office had a positive effect for insurers as case fees in 2017 were only 1.5% higher than in 2016 and 6.75% lower than the fees OLTI had estimated for 2017.

"Statistics," says McLaren, "while they offer important insights to the year in review, only tell half the story and sometimes the detail and attention given in each case is worth talking about."

The office takes customary law and the cultural circumstances of the insured into account when resolving complaints, as the following outcomes illustrate.

One complaint related to a youth who was about 16 years old when he died during 2014 of unnatural causes. Metropolitan Life disputed the validity of the deceased’s alleged customary law adoption.

The insurer did not accept the complainant’s position as the legal parent of the deceased but OLTI was of the view that the adoption was in fact legal.

A great deal of effort was given to understanding the complainant’s case and investigating a series of challenges from the insurer. Eventually it was ruled that the child was legally adopted, the insurer withdrew its appeal, the ruling remained in force and parties reached an amicable settlement.

In another final ruling involving a funeral policy, OLTI recognised that in certain languages in SA the term "cousin" includes a second cousin and there is no separate word for such a family member. The ruling was that Sanlam Developing Markets needed to take this into account and that in fairness the claim in question should be paid.