Newest of online life assurers offers 'wealth creation' but some cover is costly

Recent entrants to the life assurance market have sought to shake it up and address the shortcomings of big players. A new entrant, Indie, is no exception.

Indie is the latest direct life assurer to offer online quotes and applications for cover and joins the likes of 1Life, Instant Life and Frank.net.

Last year, Simply Financial Services, which offers life, disability and funeral benefits for people and small businesses, entered the market, and Investec launched a suite of products tailor-made for the bank's clients on its One Place platform.

It was seven years ago that BrightRock first challenged the status quo with policies designed to adapt to one's changing needs for life and disability cover.

Indie, backed by Sanlam, hopes to corner a share of the competitive life, income protection and severe illness policy space by offering "competitively priced" customised life and disability cover online in under 10 minutes, with the incentive of a linked investment account.

Indie CEO Peter Castleden says assurance is a grudge purchase because you only receive a payout if you become ill, die or are disabled. But "if nothing bad happens to you, the money you spend on cover with Indie is not wasted because a percentage of your premium, based on your age, is invested each month and enjoys investment growth".

Indie is not the only life assurer offering incentives.

As a Discovery Life policyholder, for instance, one receives an upfront discount of up to 39% for linking your life cover, medical scheme and short-term insurance to the company's Vitality health rewards programme. You are also eligible for a "payback" of a percentage of your premiums at intervals.