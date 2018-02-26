Companies / Financial Services

As platinum glut eases in SA, Allan Gray is interested once again

26 February 2018 - 12:38 Neo Khanyile
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Heaps of platinum ore ahead of the concentration process. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Some platinum stocks are looking attractive again as oversupply that depressed prices for years subsides, said Allan Gray, the South African money manager that oversees the equivalent of about $45bn.

Companies that Allan Gray has invested in include world number-two producer Impala Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum, the best-performing stock in the sector this year in Johannesburg, analyst Rory Kutisker-Jacobson said by phone from Cape Town. Impala said on February 21 that the money manager had increased its stake to 20%.

South African miners, which account for about 70% of the world’s known primary platinum resources, have cut back on spending, gradually erasing an excess of the metal, according to Kutisker-Jacobson. Anglo American Platinum, the largest producer, said last week it would pay its first dividend in six years after reducing debt and more than doubling profit.

"You see the structural decline in South African platinum production and, given where share prices are at the moment, we think it’s a relatively attractive proposition," Kutisker-Jacobson said.

The FTSE/JSE Africa platinum mining index has lost 15% in the past year, compared with the 15% advance in the market’s main benchmark index. The platinum index rose as much as 3.3% on Monday and was 1.7% higher as of 9.34am.

Platinum, used in car engines to reduce emissions, and in jewellery, is likely to be in a small surplus again in 2018, Anglo American Platinum said last week.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Under pressure gold miner Pan African to retrench ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Medical body denies accusation of fraud
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Viceroy Research: making waves or catching them?
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol ups dividend despite drop in profit
Companies / Energy
5.
Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400bn ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

'Cyril effect' could restart the stalled mining engine
Business

Northam bucks the trend in platinum
Companies / Mining

Anglo American reaps restructuring benefits
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.