As platinum glut eases in SA, Allan Gray is interested once again

Some platinum stocks are looking attractive again as oversupply that depressed prices for years subsides, said Allan Gray, the South African money manager that oversees the equivalent of about $45bn.

Companies that Allan Gray has invested in include world number-two producer Impala Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum, the best-performing stock in the sector this year in Johannesburg, analyst Rory Kutisker-Jacobson said by phone from Cape Town. Impala said on February 21 that the money manager had increased its stake to 20%.

South African miners, which account for about 70% of the world’s known primary platinum resources, have cut back on spending, gradually erasing an excess of the metal, according to Kutisker-Jacobson. Anglo American Platinum, the largest producer, said last week it would pay its first dividend in six years after reducing debt and more than doubling profit.

"You see the structural decline in South African platinum production and, given where share prices are at the moment, we think it’s a relatively attractive proposition," Kutisker-Jacobson said.

The FTSE/JSE Africa platinum mining index has lost 15% in the past year, compared with the 15% advance in the market’s main benchmark index. The platinum index rose as much as 3.3% on Monday and was 1.7% higher as of 9.34am.

Platinum, used in car engines to reduce emissions, and in jewellery, is likely to be in a small surplus again in 2018, Anglo American Platinum said last week.

