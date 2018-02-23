Companies / Mining

Northam Platinum plunges deeper into the red

The platinum producer says sales volumes dropped due to the build-up of inventory ahead of the commissioning of the new furnace

23 February 2018
Northam Platinum plunged deeper into the red in the six months to end-December, as revenue fell, reflecting lower sales volumes.

The platinum producer said in a statement on Friday morning that sales volumes dropped 3.9% to 249,865 ounces, reflecting what it said was the continued build-up of inventory ahead of the commissioning of the new furnace.

Northam has committed at least R2.6bn to expand its portfolio, which included the development of the Booysendal south mine and the acquisition of a platinum group metal recycling business in Pennsylvania, in the US.

Lower volumes effected sales revenues, which dropped by 3.1% to R3.4bn, compounded by the stronger rand, which firmed to R13.44/$ from R13.99/$.

A lower platinum price more than offset the positive effect of palladium and rhodium, both of which rose in the review period. Revenue from platinum constitutes about 60% of the production basket.

Its headline loss widened to R279.83, from R226.36m in the year-earlier period.

The share of earnings from associates and joint ventures increased to R6.4m, from R1.9m, reflecting an increase in the profitability of SSG Holdings Proprietary.

Investment income was down 73.1% to R28.9m, reflecting lower cash balances as a result of the group’s high capital expenditure.

