Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Financial Services

Global firms KPMG, McKinsey and SAP face charges

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's move will cause considerable reputational damage

17 January 2018 - 05:42 Ann Crotty
Legal opinion: KPMG SA received R23m from the South African Revenue Service for a controversial report. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission said KPMG SA knowingly failed to apply its own risk-management and quality controls. Picture: THE TIMES
Legal opinion: KPMG SA received R23m from the South African Revenue Service for a controversial report. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission said KPMG SA knowingly failed to apply its own risk-management and quality controls. Picture: THE TIMES

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has laid criminal charges against audit firm KPMG, consulting firm McKinsey and software giant SAP in a move that is set to cause the three global service providers considerable reputational damage.

In 2017, the CIPC was instrumental in Dudu Myeni’s removal as SAA chairwoman after the CIPC’s decision to challenge her for contravening sections of the Companies Act.

The move by the CIPC, which regulates the Companies Act, is the first criminal charge laid by a regulator against the three companies as a result of their Gupta-related activities.

In the case of KPMG and McKinsey, many of whose wealthy clients have suspended ties until the outcome of various investigations, the criminal charges represent a major blow to hopes of a speedy resolution.

On Tuesday, the CIPC confirmed that after an investigation into the contents of the leaked Gupta e-mails that it launched in July 2017, it decided in November to open a criminal case with the South African Police Service against each of the companies.

McKinsey contravened the Companies Act when it informed Eskom that Trillian was acting as its subcontractor although McKinsey had never entered into a formal subcontract with Trillian

In each case the criminal charge was based on a contravention of section 214(1)(c) of the Companies Act, which related to making false statements, reckless conduct and non-compliance with the act.

KPMG SA’s alleged criminal activity related to the R23m it received from the South African Revenue Service for the controversial report it wrote on the tax agency. The CIPC said that in the report KPMG SA referred to legal opinions and legal conclusions as if they were opinions of KPMG SA.

"This was done despite KPMG SA knowing that providing legal advice and expressing legal opinions was outside the mandate of KPMG SA and outside the professional expertise of those working on the report," said the CIPC. It said KPMG SA knowingly failed to apply its own risk management and quality controls.

KPMG SA communications manager Nqubeko Sibiya said that the legal team dealing with the issue was not available
for comment.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, which is conducting its own investigation into KPMG, welcomed the move by the CIPC.

CEO Bernard Agulhas said the board’s own efforts to strengthen oversight could not root out corruption where it was systemic.

The CIPC said McKinsey contravened the Companies Act when it informed Eskom that Trillian was acting as its subcontractor although McKinsey had never entered into a formal subcontract with Trillian. On the basis of this statement by McKinsey Eskom made a R400m payment directly to Trillian. News of the criminal charge by the South African authorities comes as the US department of justice continues to investigate McKinsey’s ties with Eskom.

On Tuesday, Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said the freezing of assets should be followed by criminal proceedings against McKinsey, Trillian and Eskom executives and board members implicated in looting of public resources.

McKinsey spokeswoman Bonita Dordel said the firm was not involved in bribery or corruption related to Eskom.

Hearings on KPMG role to start soon

Ntsebeza gears up to probe ‘rogue unit’ report and Gupta-related work
Companies
2 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Auditing profession needs its ears syringed

The real solution is for regulators to see accountants for what they are — multinational businesses, the Financial Times writes
Opinion
3 days ago

Regulator says one inquiry into KPMG is almost complete

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is conducting a ‘multi-faceted investigation’, which has expanded beyond Gupta-associated ...
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Bank Zero might soon be SA’s fourth mutual bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Whitey stands by Christo Wiese
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Debt axe threatens Eskom's survival
Companies / Energy
4.
SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as cyclone rages
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Former Momentum MD Hillie Meyer to replace MMI ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

NPA has not issued arrest warrants for state capture, commercial crimes unit ...
National

Net tightens on Gupta-linked Trillian
National

Gauteng’s ties to SAP and KPMG face scrutiny
National

New ethics council to ‘institutionalise clean governance’ in Gauteng
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.