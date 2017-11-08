Companies / Financial Services

Brait rebounds after trading statement assures that New Look is solvent

08 November 2017 - 11:30 Robert Laing
Brait CEO John Gnodde. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Brait’s share price rebounded 4% to R49.80 on Wednesday morning, as the market reacted to a trading statement it issued after the JSE closed on Tuesday, reassuring investors its UK clothing chain New Look remained solvent.

The UK-focused investment group said it expected to report on November 15 that its net asset value per share had fallen as much as 37.7% at September 30 from the prior year’s R105.06. Measured in euros, the drop was as much as 40%.

Brait did not provide guidance on what it expected the change in its basic or headline earnings per share to be for its financial year to end-September, as would be required by the JSE if the difference were more than 20%.

The group said the drop in net asset value was mainly due to the sharp devaluation of its UK clothing chain New Look.

"In accordance with Brait’s valuation policies, until such time as New Look’s turnaround strategy has taken shape, Brait’s investment in New Look is valued at nil," the trading statement said.

"Despite the tough trading period, New Look retains an adequate liquidity position with £242.5m total cash, liquidity and operating facilities available at September 23, its half-year reporting period. Brait remains committed to being a long-term shareholder of New Look."

