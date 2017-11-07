Citigroup faces setback after Saudi Prince Alwaleed’s arrest

The bank’s base of support in Saudi Arabia is broader than Alwaleed, according to two people familiar with the company’s operations in the kingdom who asked to remain anonymous.

Citigroup executives have long cultivated relationships with power brokers, such as members of the royal family or high-ranking officials, and do not rely on Alwaleed for bank business such as licensing, one of them said.

"While Citigroup’s Saudi Arabian operations are not currently a material contributor to Citigroup’s bottomline, it was being viewed as a significant source of future growth as the company sought to capitalise on the pending financial reforms in that country," Compass Point Research & Trading banking analyst Charles Peabody said.

Citigroup appointed Carmen Haddad in October to oversee its business in the kingdom, according to an internal memo. The lender aims to have about half of its investment banking team in place by December and be fully staffed in the first quarter of 2018, Haddad said in October.

When the bank opens in the country, it will be able to pitch for local advisory work, including IPOs and takeovers in which the target company is based in the kingdom.

Ties that bind

Ayham Kamel, head of the Middle East and North Africa department at Eurasia Group, expects the impact on Citigroup’s relationship with the kingdom to be short lived.

"For the long term, Citigroup has an institutional relation with Saudi Arabia and it’s one of the largest banks in the world," he said. "I don’t think the arrest signals that Citigroup will be excluded from the market."

Even without a license, Citigroup won leading roles in the kingdom’s record-breaking $17.5bn bond sale in 2016 and $9bn Islamic bond earlier this year.

Saudi national Al Tuwaijri, who replaced former minister Adel Fakeih after his arrest over the weekend, was HSBC’s regional CEO in October 2013 after a long history with the bank. The British lender is one of the most active international investment banks through its local unit — HSBC Saudi Arabia, in which it owns a 49% stake. It also holds a 40% stake in Saudi British Bank.

The bank is said to be advising Aramco on its share sale and also working with the government on privatising the kingdom’s stock exchange and flour mills. HSBC had lead roles on the country’s dollar bond sale last year and Islamic bond sale in April.

No discrimination

"HSBC has some market advantages because of its deep networking in Asia which Saudi Arabia needs," said Eurasia Group’s Kamel. "But I don’t think we are necessarily going to move to a scenario where there is overt discrimination."

Heidi Ashley, a London-based spokeswoman for HSBC, declined to comment.

Al Tuwaijri has already played a key role in shaping Saudi economic and fiscal policy, serving as vice-minister for economy and planning starting in May 2016. He also heads the finance committee of a powerful economic council chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is in charge of privatisations in the kingdom.

A former Saudi air force pilot, Al Tuwaijri joined Saudi British Bank in 1995 before leaving to become senior country officer for JPMorgan Chase in the kingdom in 2007, according to HSBC’s website. He rejoined the London-based bank in 2010.

Alwaleed’s arrest does not necessarily mean "that huge business will flow to HSBC as the market is incredibly competitive in Saudi Arabia and the government is looking for as broad a base of foreign banks involved as possible", said Capricorn’s Mostaque.

Bloomberg