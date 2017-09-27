Absa to sell off its insurance business

Banker Absa, which is part of the listed Barclays Africa group, is streamlining its wealth, investment management and insurance (WIMI) unit, and has reached an agreement to sell a component of the unit to financial services firm PSG Konsult.

The proposed deal, a sale of Absa Insurance and Financial Advisors’ commercial and industrial short-term insurance business line for an undisclosed amount, follows an agreement to sell employee benefits provider Absa Consultants and Actuaries to insurer Sanlam earlier in 2017.

Bongiwe Gangeni, MD of WIMI Distribution, said the two transactions were not related.

"As with any successful and sustainable organisation, we continue to enhance our business strategies and the way we do business in order to remain relevant to our customers and provide them with a positively memorable experience with us," said Gangeni.