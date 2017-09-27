Companies / Financial Services

Absa to sell off its insurance business

27 September 2017 - 06:34 Moyagabo Maake
Picture: Bloomberg
Banker Absa, which is part of the listed Barclays Africa group, is streamlining its wealth, investment management and insurance (WIMI) unit, and has reached an agreement to sell a component of the unit to financial services firm PSG Konsult.

The proposed deal, a sale of Absa Insurance and Financial Advisors’ commercial and industrial short-term insurance business line for an undisclosed amount, follows an agreement to sell employee benefits provider Absa Consultants and Actuaries to insurer Sanlam earlier in 2017.

Bongiwe Gangeni, MD of WIMI Distribution, said the two transactions were not related.

"As with any successful and sustainable organisation, we continue to enhance our business strategies and the way we do business in order to remain relevant to our customers and provide them with a positively memorable experience with us," said Gangeni.

"The market has become increasingly competitive with heightened regulations and ongoing technological advancements. Our aim is to refocus WIMI Distribution in areas where we can achieve sustainability and profitability."

Dan Hugo, PSG Konsult’s CE of distribution, said Absa approached PSG Konsult to make the deal.

Absa’s WIMI website makes no reference to insurance, only offering customers products relating to wealth management, investment management, and a linked investment services platform.

But Gangeni said the bank was still committed to the insurance business and was merely refocusing its efforts on areas where it could be competitive.

"The intention is not to downscale the short-term business, but rather realign strategic priorities," she said. "Absa will continue to provide a limited commercial insurance offering directly to customers where advice is not required."

The deal with PSG Konsult, if it clears regulatory and other hurdles, will result in PSG Konsult absorbing 102 advisers, along with more than 32,000 customers.

Hugo said his company will have 330 short-term advisers after the transaction. Together with PSG Wealth’s 520 advisers, this would bring the total number in the company’s network to 850 — making it the largest independent advisory network.

"Our focus is an organic growth strategy, but we will always look at appropriate acquisitions that augment our existing strategy," said Hugo.

mochikot@businesslive.co.za

